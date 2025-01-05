Ex-UNC Football Quarterback Conner Harrell Now Set to Face Tar Heels
Former UNC football quarterback Conner Harrell entered the transfer portal in early December with two years of eligibility remaining. Just over a month later on Sunday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt sophomore announced his commitment to the Charlotte 49ers, who are set to host the Tar Heels on Saturday, Sept. 6, in Week 2 of the 2025 season.
Harrell, who drew the starting nod for the 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl loss to West Virginia in light of Drake Maye's early declaration for the NFL Draft beforehand, briefly served as the starter under center for the Tar Heels this season following Max Johnson's Week 1 injury. But then-UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his crew ultimately replaced him with Jacolby Criswell.
Between his two campaigns in Chapel Hill after redshirting his first year, Harrell saw snaps in 11 games, throwing for 552 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 130 yards and two scores on the ground. His outings included UNC's 38-20 home win over Charlotte in early September.
As a three-star prospect out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., Conner Harrell ranked No. 796 overall and No. 45 among quarterbacks on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.
Now, he's one of 19 players on the 2024 Tar Heel roster who have entered and remained in the transfer portal. And Harrell is now the sixth from that bunch to come off the board via a next-destination decision.
Meanwhile, first-year UNC leader Bill Belichick and his cohorts have reeled in commitments from 10 transfers.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.