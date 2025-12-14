Potential Replacements for Freddie Kitchens

On Friday, the North Carolina Tar Heels announced the dismissal of offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who spent three seasons in Chapel Hill.

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Following a disappointing 2025 season where the Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, the program must be steadfast in identifying the best candidate to lead this offense.

North Carolina's offense was one of the worst units in college football. The Tar Heels' offense averaged 19.3 points per game (119th in FBS) and 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS).

Here are a couple of potential candidates for North Carolina's offensive coordinator vacancy in 2026.

Brian Daboll

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Yes, Daboll did just get fired by the New York Giants after a 2-9 start, which included multiple double-digit blown leads in the fourth quarter.

However, Daboll has had success as an offensive coordinator at the collegiate and NFL levels. He spent time as Alabama's offensive coordinator before departing to the NFL to call plays for the Buffalo Bills. Daboll was a major part of Josh Allen's breakout campaign in 2020, in which the Bills' offense ranked No. 2 that season and No. 5 in 2021.

Some people may point to Allen being the product of that success, but Daboll was monumental in turning around the gunslinging quarterback. The 50-year-old coach would be a great addition to the Tar Heels' coaching staff.

Chip Kelly

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (left) with head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a chance North Carolina wants to avoid Kelly at all costs. The former Oregon and Philadelphia Eagles' head coach was brought in by the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason, hoping to revamp an offense with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty headlining the offense.

Las Vegas made Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league, and it led to the 32nd-ranked scoring offense in the league. There were also reports of Kelly calling plays that were not in the game plans. That level of arrogance will not fly under Belichick, who will be coaching for his job in 2026.

It is probably advisable that the Tar Heels do not entertain Kelly as a potential candidate, but the dysfunction in Chapel Hill would be a fit for the struggling offensive coordinator.

