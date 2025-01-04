Ex-UNC Football Linebacker Commits to Another ACC Program
Less than a week after officially entering the transfer portal, two-year UNC football linebacker Caleb LaVallee revealed his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles on Friday.
His decision to remain in the ACC came as no surprise to insiders, as predictions began pointing to the Seminoles as the outright favorite soon after the 6-foot-1, 225-pound redshirt freshman announced his departure from Chapel Hill.
LaVallee, a three-star transfer prospect currently stacking up at No. 754 overall and No. 51 among linebackers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, entered the portal the day after he drew his first career start in UNC's Fenway Bowl loss to UConn in Boston on Saturday.
After playing only four games a true freshman, the former three-star recruit out of Whitefield Academy (Ga.) logged 13 outings this season, recording 14 tackles and a blocked punt.
The UNC football program isn't on tap to square off against Florida State again in ACC play until the Tar Heels welcome the Seminoles to Kenan Stadium in 2027. That would come in Caleb LaVallee's final year of his remaining three seasons of college eligibility. So, it's conceivable he will appear in Chapel Hill on the opposite sideline down the road.
As things stand, five of the 19 UNC football players who entered this year's transfer portal have locked in their landing spots.
