Gigantic UNC Football Recruiting Target Announces Commitment Elsewhere
The UNC football program was a legit contender for North Gwinnett High School (Ga.) rising senior Zach Lewis, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. As of Monday afternoon, though, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound interior offensive lineman is officially on board with the Georgia Bulldogs instead.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Collection Jumps Four More Spots in 2026 Recruiting Rankings
Lewis announced his commitment to Georgia over his other three finalists in UNC, South Carolina, and the second in-state suitor that was on his reported list, Georgia Tech.
"I've grown up a Dawgs fan," Lewis told Fawcett regarding the 15-time SEC champions, "and now I get to be a Dawg!"
Appearing as a top-tier three-star on most recruiting sites, Zach Lewis currently stacks up at No. 781 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He has racked up roughly two dozen offers in his recruitment.
Meanwhile, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have already landed 16 verbal pledges in the 2026 cycle.
Now checking in at No. 18 in the country, the Tar Heel haul features a pair of four-star prospects on the defensive line in North Duplin High School (N.C.) tackle Trashawn Ruffin and Rolesville High School (N.C.) edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes, one of the program's recent commits.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.