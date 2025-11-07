All Tar Heels

How to Watch, Listen to UNC's Homecoming Game vs. Stanford

Everything you need to know for UNC’s Homecoming game vs. Stanford — including kickoff time, TV channel, radio broadcast and key game notes.

Grant Chachere

North Carolina running onto the field before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025.
North Carolina running onto the field before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025. / UNC Athletic Communications
In this story:

After securing its first Power 4 and ACC win of the Bill Belichick era by defeating Syracuse 27-10 on the road Friday night, Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC) returns home this weekend to host Stanford (3-6, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know for UNC’s Homecoming game vs. Stanford — including kickoff time, TV channel, streaming info, radio broadcast, and key game notes.

How To Watch

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 8, at 4:30 p.m.

TV: The CW Network

Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst), Wes Bryant (sideline)

How to Listen

Bill Belichick
Head Coach Bill Belichick; Sept. 13, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network

Announcers: Jones Angell (Play-by-Play), Bryn Renner (Color) and Adam Lucas (Sideline Reporter)

Here is a list of affiliated stations, as well as GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, TuneIn and Sirius XM channel 193.

Last Time Out for North Carolina

UN
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

North Carolina defeated Syracuse 27-10 in its most complete game of the season. The Tar Heels outgained the Orange 425-137 in total yards. The 425 offensive yards were a season high and marked the first time UNC went over 400 yards this year. The defense held Syracuse to just 147 yards, the fewest UNC has allowed in a game since 1997.

Gio Lopez turned in his best performance of the season, completing 15 of 19 passes for a season-high 216 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 72 yards to Demon June and 21 yards to Jordan Shipp.

June rushed ran the ball 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 81 yards.

UNC’s defense allowed just 39 passing yards and recorded three sacks against Syracuse quarterback Joseph Filardi, including one on a strip sack.

Brief Intel On Stanford

Stanfor
Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Stanford Cardinal interim head coach Frank Reich reads a play card against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Stanford is guided by interim head coach Frank Reich, who previously served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. Saturday marks the fourth meeting between Bill Belichick and Frank Reich as head coaches, with Belichick holding a 2-1 edge in the series. Their most recent showdown came on Nov. 6, 2022, when Belichick’s New England Patriots defeated Reich’s Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Former All-Pro quarterback Andrew Luck is the Cardinal’s general manager. A two-time Heisman runner-up at Stanford, Luck was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, playing seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. 

The Tar Heels enter the game against Stanford with an all-time record of 754-581-54. This will be the first meeting between the two programs as ACC opponents. Stanford joined the conference last school year as one of three new members.

In their most recent outing, Stanford lost to Pittsburgh, 35-20, at home.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude Earns ACC Honors

UNC
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina’s Melkart Abou-Jaoude has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Abou-Jaoude has been a menace off the edge to lead the Tar Heels as he posted a game-high six tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in North Carolina’s 27-10 victory over Syracuse.

Abou-Jaoude registered at least two sacks for the second consecutive game, pushing his season total to seven. That number leads the ACC and ranks among the top 10 nationally. He forced a pivotal fourth-quarter strip sack, which Smith Vilbert recovered to help North Carolina secure the victory.

Abou-Jaoude is the second Tar Heel to collect an ACC weekly award this season. Mikai Gbayor was named ACC Linebacker of the Week on Sept. 15 after a 41-6 victory over Richmond.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football