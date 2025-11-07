How to Watch, Listen to UNC's Homecoming Game vs. Stanford
After securing its first Power 4 and ACC win of the Bill Belichick era by defeating Syracuse 27-10 on the road Friday night, Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC) returns home this weekend to host Stanford (3-6, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
Here is everything you need to know for UNC’s Homecoming game vs. Stanford — including kickoff time, TV channel, streaming info, radio broadcast, and key game notes.
How To Watch
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 8, at 4:30 p.m.
TV: The CW Network
Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst), Wes Bryant (sideline)
How to Listen
Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network
Announcers: Jones Angell (Play-by-Play), Bryn Renner (Color) and Adam Lucas (Sideline Reporter)
Here is a list of affiliated stations, as well as GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, TuneIn and Sirius XM channel 193.
Last Time Out for North Carolina
North Carolina defeated Syracuse 27-10 in its most complete game of the season. The Tar Heels outgained the Orange 425-137 in total yards. The 425 offensive yards were a season high and marked the first time UNC went over 400 yards this year. The defense held Syracuse to just 147 yards, the fewest UNC has allowed in a game since 1997.
Gio Lopez turned in his best performance of the season, completing 15 of 19 passes for a season-high 216 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 72 yards to Demon June and 21 yards to Jordan Shipp.
June rushed ran the ball 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 81 yards.
UNC’s defense allowed just 39 passing yards and recorded three sacks against Syracuse quarterback Joseph Filardi, including one on a strip sack.
Brief Intel On Stanford
Stanford is guided by interim head coach Frank Reich, who previously served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. Saturday marks the fourth meeting between Bill Belichick and Frank Reich as head coaches, with Belichick holding a 2-1 edge in the series. Their most recent showdown came on Nov. 6, 2022, when Belichick’s New England Patriots defeated Reich’s Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Former All-Pro quarterback Andrew Luck is the Cardinal’s general manager. A two-time Heisman runner-up at Stanford, Luck was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, playing seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Tar Heels enter the game against Stanford with an all-time record of 754-581-54. This will be the first meeting between the two programs as ACC opponents. Stanford joined the conference last school year as one of three new members.
In their most recent outing, Stanford lost to Pittsburgh, 35-20, at home.
Melkart Abou-Jaoude Earns ACC Honors
North Carolina’s Melkart Abou-Jaoude has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
Abou-Jaoude has been a menace off the edge to lead the Tar Heels as he posted a game-high six tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in North Carolina’s 27-10 victory over Syracuse.
Abou-Jaoude registered at least two sacks for the second consecutive game, pushing his season total to seven. That number leads the ACC and ranks among the top 10 nationally. He forced a pivotal fourth-quarter strip sack, which Smith Vilbert recovered to help North Carolina secure the victory.
Abou-Jaoude is the second Tar Heel to collect an ACC weekly award this season. Mikai Gbayor was named ACC Linebacker of the Week on Sept. 15 after a 41-6 victory over Richmond.
