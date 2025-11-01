Abou-Jaoude, Thompson Anchor UNC Defense Amid Noticeable Midseason Surge
The biggest storyline of the month of October - and ongoing - has been the improvement of the team in general.
In Friday night’s 27-10 win over Syracuse, North Carolina’s offense posted a season-high 425 yards—its first game above 400. The Tar Heels have averaged 354.6 yards per game since the bye week, up nearly 100 yards from the 264.8 they averaged after Clemson.
While the offense has improved, the defensive improvements since the TCU game, one where the Tar Heels gave up 542 yards of offense, including 254 rushing yards, have been massive. Against Syracuse, the defense only gave up 147 total yards, including 39 passing yards.
UNC is now eighth in red zone defense, 23rd in rushing yards per game (110.3 yards allowed per game), 30th in total defense (320.8 yards per game) and 55th in passing defense (210.5 yards allowed per game).
Since the bye week, North Carolina is has allowed 16 points per game, 233.3 total yards per game, 151.8 yards per game through the air and 82.1 yards per game on the ground in the last three games played.
Much of the credit goes to defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, whose adjustments have helped transform North Carolina's pass rush. The Tar Heels have tallied 11 sacks in their last three games—a significant improvement from the mere six sacks recorded in the five games prior to the bye week. Defensive ends Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson have been especially impactful, making life easier for the rest of the defense.
Melkart Abou-Jaoude
Abou-Jaoude, one of my four preseason breakout defensive player picks, has enjoyed a remarkable rise this year—especially given his path. He transferred to North Carolina from Delaware, a program that recently moved from the FCS to FBS level. In 2024, Abou-Jaoude earned all-conference honorable mention honors with 24 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and eight quarterback pressures. In 2023, he posted 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and two sacks.
What's even crazier was that the only reason why he even had a chance to play at Delaware was because because he was spotted by a friend of Delaware head coach Ryan Carty.
Now, he has 25 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five quarterback huts and a forced fumble. Against Syracuse on Friday night, he recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.
Tyler Thompson
Thompson has been in the program for the last two seasons and has not received much playing time. However, things have changed this year as he as become one fo the most integral peices on the team, let alone the defense.
Thompson has been a revelation for the Tar Heels over the past three games. Despite playing just 162 snaps, he has 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles. To put his production in perspective, Abou-Jaoude has played 240 more snaps yet their numbers are nearly even, underscoring just how effective Thompson has been in limited action.
