How North Carolina Replaces Michael Carter and Javonte Williams: Running Back Options

North Carolina had four of its top players opt out of the Orange Bowl, and no position was hit as hard as running back, where Michael Carter and Javonte Williams will both miss the game.

The pair rushed for 87 percent of UNC’s yards on the ground this season and scored 28 of the team’s 35 rushing touchdowns.

Making matters worse, the running back with the next most rushing yards—D.J. Jones, who had 65 yards on the year—is also out with an injury.

“I wish he was in the game, because it’d be fun to watch him,” coach Mack Brown said. “He’s out. He’ll be back for spring practice.”

Instead, the Tar Heels will rely on Elijah Green, British Brooks and Josh Henderson. Green had 55 yards on the year, the other two each had 46. None of them scored a touchdown.

“They’ve looked good,” Brown said of the inexperienced replacements. “You’ve seen British, but you’ve seen all three of them.”

Green is a true freshman.

“You’re talking about a young back,” Brown said. “Elijah wasn’t in an offense that threw the ball very much (in high school). He was in a Power I offense. So protection and the passing game is something he’s got to continue to grow with. He’s such a great young man. He stays every day after practice and works on catching the ball better.”

Henderson is a sophomore and Brooks a junior.

“Josh Henderson, you’ve seen him,” Brown said. “He’s been around a lot.”

While the three running backs haven’t gotten much game time, other than late in blowouts, they have plenty of practice reps.

“We don’t practice with Michael Carter and Javonte a lot after a very physical game,” Brown said. “As many touches as they get, most of the time British and D.J. and Josh Henderson have been taking the physical reps on Tuesday and Wednesday, so they’ve practiced all year. They know what to do. They’re very physical. They’ll carry most of the load on Saturday night.”