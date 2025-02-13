All Tar Heels

Late Addition to 2025 UNC Football Recruiting Haul

Bill Belichick's debut UNC football class now contains 28 signees and a new commit.

UNC football
UNC football / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UNC football program's 2025 signee count grew to 28 last week during the late signing period. And this week, former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick and his UNC Tar Heels welcomed one more pledge in long snapper Jacob Tannenbaum.

Tannenbaum, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound refined snapper from Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.), announced his commitment to the Tar Heels via the following post on Wednesday evening:

"I am proud to announce I am 100% committed to the University of North Carolina!" Tannenbaum wrote. "Can't thank Coach Belichick and [newly hired UNC football special teams coordinator Mike Priefer] enough for this opportunity. #GDTBATH"

His offer sheet also included Washington, Tulane, and Boston College. He visited Boston College earlier this month, leading to his offer from the Eagles.

Former college basketball head coach Tom Crean chimed in with the following praise after seeing Tannenbaum's post:

"This is awesome," Crean noted to Tannenbaum. "Absolutely awesome. Congratulations to you and your entire family. I'm a firm believer in Jacob Tannenbaum. I know his heart, work ethic, and commitment. You’ll do great at [UNC]."

With the addition of Jacob Tannenbaum, Belichick and his cohorts boast the nation's No. 43-ranked 2025 recruiting haul, according to the 247Sports Composite. It stacks up at No. 10 in the ACC.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football and basketball recruiting news.

