Snoop Dogg Roasts UNC Football Coach Bill Belichick About Girlfriend
First-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, attended the NFL Honors awards presentation in New Orleans on Thursday night. Show host Snoop Dogg made sure to capitalize on their presence by poking fun at the young/old couple.
ALSO READ: Promising Defensive Lineman Announces Tar Heel Pledge
There's no doubt Snoop Dogg's joke landed as he intended, forcing the following funny reactions from Hudson and Belichick, who is currently three times her age as he and his cohorts in Chapel Hill gear up for his coaching debut on the college scene:
"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," Snoop Dogg said in his opening monologue. "I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad.
"And I remember — what was it — Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."
Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach with the New England Patriots, has had Jordon Hudson by his side in public the entire time since accepting the UNC football job in early December.
He and his staff have been hard at work constructing a potentially formidable 2025 Tar Heel roster by securing a 45-deep collection of recruits and transfers that currently stacks up at No. 32 in the country and No. 5 in the ACC, according to 247Sports.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Land Reclassified Defensive Lineman in Virginia
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.