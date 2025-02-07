UNC Football Staff Secures Menacing Edge Rusher in Canada
Vanier College (Quebec) defensive end Emmanuel Nwaiwu landed an offer from Bill Belichick and his UNC football cohorts earlier this week before revealing his pledge by inking his financial agreement with the Tar Heels as part of Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Nwaiwu is a three-star prospect in the eyes of every major recruiting outlet except Rivals, which lists the 6-foot-4, 250-pound fierce edge as a two-star. He checks in at No. 1,858 overall among 2025 talents and No. 173 at his position, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
His other full-fledged suitors were Michigan State, Boston College, Boise State, Akron, and Maine. Plus, it's worth mentioning Emmanuel Nwaiwu took an official visit to Michigan State just last weekend before ultimately hopping on board with six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick and the retooled UNC football franchise.
The powerful international find added to a 2025 Tar Heel recruiting haul that currently contains 27 signees and ranks No. 55 in the country, per On3. It stacks up at No. 12 in the ACC.
