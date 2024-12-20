Make It Five: 300-Pounder Caps Off Big UNC Football Portal Day
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts completed a five-pledge day in the transfer portal via the addition of former three-year Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle and one-year Rice Owls starter Chad Lindberg late Thursday night.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder now has one year of eligibility remaining with the Tar Heels.
He was a deep reserve for the 2021 and 2022 national champion Georgia Bulldogs, seeing action in a combined 10 outings before playing 12 games and totaling 99 snaps during his third season in Athens. But as On3's Pete Nakos pointed out in reporting Lindberg's visit with the Tar Heels earlier this week, the Texas native re-boosted his stock this season at Rice by allowing only one sack across his 432 pass-blocking snaps.
Chad Lindbergh was a four-star prospect as a prep. He arrived in Athens out of Clear Creek High School (Texas) over four years ago, sitting at No. 140 overall, No. 13 among offensive tackles, and No. 23 in Texas on the 247Sports 2020 Composite.
Belichick & Co.'s other four portal prizes on Thursday, bringing the total UNC football count to eight since the 72-year-old legend accepted the job in Chapel Hill last week, include another offensive tackle in Alabama freshman transfer Miles McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pounder who ranked No. 196 overall as a four-star in the 2023 class.
ALSO READ: Turbo QB Ryan Browne Solidifies Single-Day Tar Heel Portal Statement
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer news.