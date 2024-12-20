Turbo QB Solidifies Single-Day UNC Football Portal Statement
One must wonder if six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick has even considered taking a moment to catch his breath since arriving in Chapel Hill last week as the UNC football program's 35th leader in history. He's reeled back in four-star pledges and previous Tar Heel transfer portal entrants.
And now, the 72-year-old is enjoying a full-on spree of transfer wins.
On Thursday evening, Purdue redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Browne announced his UNC football commitment, the fourth transfer to do so in a span of less than 10 hours.
Browne, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound dual-threat speedster and former three-star recruit, now checks in as a three-star transfer at No. 260 overall and No. 33 among signal-callers in the portal, per 247Sports.
This season, after appearing in only one game for the 2023 Boilermakers, the 21-year-old Michigan native saw snaps in eight outings, including two starting nods. Across those contests, Browne connected on 43 of his 76 pass attempts (56.6 percent) for 532 yards while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
He also racked up 155 rushing yards on 50 carries as a redshirt freshman.
The addition of Ryan Browne, Belichick's lone QB pickup via the portal route thus far, leaves the number of UNC football transfer commits just three shy of the double-digit 2024 Tar Heels who entered the portal and haven't withdrawn their names.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.