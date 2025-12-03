Players North Carolina Cannot Afford to Lose This Offseason

The 2025 college football season, by outright failure for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In Bill Belichick's first year as the team's head coach, the Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record, 14th in the ACC, and failed to qualify for bowl eligibility. It is 2018, and North Carolina will not be featured in a bowl game.

The Tar Heels' lack of success could cause the program to lose several key players in the tranfer portal this offseason.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Obviously, there will be players that depart during the offseason due to graduation and the transfer portal. However, there are multiple monumental players that North Carolina must maintain if it wants to take a step in the right direction in 2026.

With 2025 in the rear-view mirror and the future as the main priority, here's a look at a couple of players the Tar Heels cannot afford to lose in the transfer portal this offseason.

Jordan Shipp

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Based on Shipp's comments during this postgame press conference following North Carolina's defeat to North Carolina State on Saturday, early indications would be that the sophomore receiver is likely staying in Chapel Hill in 2026.

However, that does not mean that other teams could not attempt to lure Shipp away in the transfer portal. Despite the poor quarterback play, it was obvious how much talent and potential the second-year receiver possesses.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In 12 games, Shipp caught 60 passes for 671 yards and six touchdowns. On the surface, those appear to be pedestrian numbers , but as noted, Gio Lopez was not the most competent quarterback, especially early in the season.

Shipp's ability to win at every level of the field was apparent. This became noticeable during the last few weeks of the season when the Tar Heels were forced into pass-heavy game scripts, falling behind in multiple contests.

If Shipp does not become tempted by other programs' lucrative offers, that will be a major win for North Carolina, as it will retain a blue-chip player for 2026.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Abou-Jaoude turned into one of the biggest steals and acquisitions in last season's transfer portal. The former Delaware pass rusher totaled 10.5 sacks and 47 tackles for the Tar Heels this season. The 10.5 sacks not only led his team but also led him to finishing in the top 10 nationally in that category.

The star pass rusher has one more year of eligibility. He could easily leave Chapel Hill for a winning situation, so North Carolina's front office may be forced into a bidding war for the former Delaware pass rusher's services in 2026.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !