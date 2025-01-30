Nearby Offensive Lineman Notes Excitement Following UNC Football Visit
Rolesville High School (N.C.) offensive lineman Trevor Howard is a name to remember when UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts begin ramping up efforts on the 2028 trail. Not only does the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder attend school roughly 40 miles from Chapel Hill, but he's also proven to be a formidable force in the trenches as a freshman.
Plus, Howard has now expressed legitimate interest in the Tar Heels by checking out the program over the weekend.
But it's worth noting that Howard followed up his UNC visit with a trip to Raleigh to tour the NC State football program on Saturday.
Trevor Howard hasn't announced an offer from the Tar Heels or Wolfpack yet. That said, it may be only a matter of time before he does.
It's safe to say he projects to boast a rating and ranking worthy of further attention from Bill Belichick & Co. and Dave Doeren's NC State football staff. After all, as Howard noted via the following post after completing his freshman campaign, in which he shined for a Rolesville squad that compiled a 14-2 record, he's racked up his fair share of highlight pancakes, pass protection, and make-way run blocks:
Thus far, only a handful of 2028 recruits has reported UNC offers.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.