All Tar Heels

Nearby Offensive Lineman Notes Excitement Following UNC Football Visit

The UNC football coaches won't have to travel far to check in on Trevor Howard should they officially enter his recruitment.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rolesville High School (N.C.) offensive lineman Trevor Howard is a name to remember when UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts begin ramping up efforts on the 2028 trail. Not only does the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder attend school roughly 40 miles from Chapel Hill, but he's also proven to be a formidable force in the trenches as a freshman.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Add Another Quarterback to 2025 Recruiting Class

Plus, Howard has now expressed legitimate interest in the Tar Heels by checking out the program over the weekend.

But it's worth noting that Howard followed up his UNC visit with a trip to Raleigh to tour the NC State football program on Saturday.

Trevor Howard hasn't announced an offer from the Tar Heels or Wolfpack yet. That said, it may be only a matter of time before he does.

It's safe to say he projects to boast a rating and ranking worthy of further attention from Bill Belichick & Co. and Dave Doeren's NC State football staff. After all, as Howard noted via the following post after completing his freshman campaign, in which he shined for a Rolesville squad that compiled a 14-2 record, he's racked up his fair share of highlight pancakes, pass protection, and make-way run blocks:

Thus far, only a handful of 2028 recruits has reported UNC offers.

ALSO READ: Brother of UNC Transfer Addition Reveals Offer From Tar Heels

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football