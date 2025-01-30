Brother of UNC Football Transfer Addition Reveals Offer From Tar Heels
As a mere sophomore at Junipero Serra High School (Calif.), wide receiver Skylar Robinson has already racked up more than a dozen offers. And as of Wednesday afternoon, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have put the Tar Heels on that list.
Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedy route runner who doubles as a lockdown cornerback, received the offer out of Chapel Hill after chatting with Belichick and new UNC football general manager Mike Lombardi. He announced it via the following post on social media:
His other early suitors include Syracuse, Louisville, Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, UNLV, Arizona State, and Delaware State.
It's worth mentioning that Robinson is the younger brother of Jadyn Robinson, a three-star 2025 wide receiver who recently committed to Delaware State, and Jason Robinson Jr., a former Washington Huskies wide receiver who has been on board with the Tar Heels as part of UNC's 18-deep transfer collection since committing to Belichick & Co. just over two weeks ago.
For now, Skylar Robinson is one of only a handful of 2027 wide receivers on the UNC football target sheet.
Bill Belichick and his cohorts have yet to land their first commit in the cycle. However, they've been quite busy of late reeling in prizes on both the 2025 and 2026 trails.
