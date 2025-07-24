Terrific News For Bill Belichick, UNC in 202
Since Bill Belichick was announced as the new head coach of North Carolina in Dec. 12, 2024, all eyes have been on the North Carolina Tar Heels.
While the offseason has been polarizing to say the least, there are still a lot of questions surrounding this year's edition of Carolina. Will they improve? Will they regress? How will Belichick adapt to coaching college kids?
Fox Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt isn’t asking many questions about North Carolina. In fact, he listed the Tar Heels as one of five teams he’s buying stock in for the 2025 season. UNC joins Clemson, Michigan, Utah and Washington on his College Football Stock Watch.
"I don't think Bill Belichick cares what all the noise is this offseason, what people are talking about, who they're talking about," Klatt said. "I think he cares about getting this roster, the team, the players, to believe they can go out there and just do their job. And if you do that, in that conference against that schedule, I don't think anyone's running away from them. So, there's a good chance this is a team that's going to be in a lot of games they play."
Another big factor is UNC's favorable schedule. According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, North Carolina is 51st in strength of schedule and has a 72.7% chance of winning at least six games, which would make the team bowl eligible.
Carolina’s nonconference schedule also sets up favorably. The toughest matchup comes against TCU, which is coming off a 9-4 season, but that game will be played in Chapel Hill. The rest of the slate includes two Group of Five programs in transition—Charlotte and UCF—as well as an FCS opponent in Richmond.
“The schedule sets up really well,” Klatt said. “They’re in the ACC, so it’s not like they’re going to be playing a ton of games against teams with marginally better talent than them. Maybe Clemson is on that list. That’s their toughest game by far. I think only one top 25 game this year, that’s Clemson. They don’t play SMU, Miami, Louisville, Georgia Tech, or Florida State… If you lose to Clemson, it’s like ‘Who cares?'”
Klatt also praised incoming transfer quarterback Gio Lopez, noting that his style fits the “Patriot Way” because he avoids costly mistakes. Lopez is an efficient passer who completed 66 percent of his throws last season with an 18-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
“He’s a lefty, good with his legs, 25 total touchdowns, only five interceptions. Again, that’s probably what Bill Belichick loves about him, right?” Klatt said. "Because Bill, along with guys like Nick Saban, will talk about the fact that more games are lost in college football than won. So it's not that you've got to go out and be better than everybody. It's just that you've got to go out there and not beat yourself. You got to be better than you and he understands that."
Whether it’s Belichick’s focus on discipline, Klatt’s national vote of confidence or a manageable schedule, the pieces are in place for North Carolina to exceed expectations in 2025. There may be uncertainty on the outside, but internally, the Tar Heels seem to be buying into a new identity—one built on execution, not hype.
With Belichick steering the ship and a poised quarterback in Lopez, that formula might just work in Chapel Hill.
It won’t take long to find out as the first game against TCU on Labor Day is a little over a month away. If the Tar Heels can open strong and build momentum through the early part of the schedule, they could be a serious player in the ACC race—just the way Belichick likes it: quietly, efficiently and a step ahead of the noise.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!