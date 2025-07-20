The Impact of UNC Football and Bill Belichick on TV
The UNC football program and Bill Belichick will be on TV, courtesy of Hulu's involvement, a platform owned by Disney, in the future, perhaps during Coach Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill. This will bring Tar Heel fans from across the United States, and for that matter, around the world, to watch North Carolina from wherever they are, but through a different lens, beyond the games on the field.
Why is this important? Why is Bill Belichick on TV while coaching at the collegiate level beneficial to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill?
Well, the exposure of this opportunity will bring even more publicity to the school, not to mention that it's the first ever public university in the United States. And it will give fans, regardless of age, a new way to digest UNC football. Besides attending games at Kenan Stadium or watching at home while the team plays on the road, they can sit down, turn on their TV, and tune into the latest episode. The fandom will grow this way.
North Carolina hiring Coach Belichick last December may be one of the biggest moves in the athletic department ever. Which seems fair to say, considering the history of the program's success (not very good), and what the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach has to offer. The Tar Heels are coming off a 6-7 season under former head coach Mack Brown, which ended up being his last year in his second stint.
All eyes are on UNC to make a 180-degree turn, maybe an ACC Championship, or a College Football Playoff appearance. Or at the least, a winning season, a feature that has been hard to come by over the past few years.
Despite his age, Coach Belichick has the experience to change the culture at UNC, usually known as a "basketball school" with its rich history in the sport, and of course, because of Michael Jordan. But what are the odds it turns into a "football school" in the future? That remains to be seen, but the chances are far greater than before, surely.
For Hulu to capture UNC having a successful season in football will a must-watch for fans to dive into, but there's also a possibility where it could the opposite direction, but that's a story for another day when the time is right.
