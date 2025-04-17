One-year UNC Football Talent Decides to Leave Chapel Hill
As more and more names find their way to the spring transfer portal, the UNC football program is experiencing mass departures.
Now, one of the Tar Heels' top recruits from last year has decided to leave Chapel Hill after seeing limited action under former UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his staff in 2024.
Earlier this week, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that UNC freshman cornerback Zion Ferguson is entering the transfer portal to seek an opportunity elsewhere rather than suit up for new Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick. He was a member of the 2024 Tar Heel class as a composite four-star out of Gainesville High School (Ga.), ranking No. 441 overall in the cycle, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder saw the field in only two games last season, logging just four snaps. However, he was an Under Armour All-American coming out of high school and held over three dozen offers.
Ferguson could end up with a similar list of suitors in the transfer portal, with programs potentially looking to maximize his potential on the FBS stage.
