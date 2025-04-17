QB Bolts From UNC Football Just Three Months After Joining Tar Heels
As the spring transfer portal gets into full swing, it appears several UNC football players are opting to look for new opportunities elsewhere.
ALSO READ: Productive Tar Heel Defender Hits Spring Transfer Portal
One of those portal entrants is former Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, who enrolled at UNC as an incoming talent in January. Now, following spring practices and rumors of the Tar Heels searching for a quarterback via the transfer route, he becomes an outbound transfer.
On Wednesday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Browne spent two years at Purdue before announcing his move to Chapel Hill.
He appeared in nine games with the Boilermakers, including two as the starter under center last season. Between his two seasons at Purdue, Browne completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 636 yards, tallying four touchdowns and four interceptions while also exhibiting his prowess on the ground to the tune of 240 yards on 71 carries.
The UNC football quarterback room still features senior quarterback Max Johnson, who broke his leg in the season opener last year, plus top-tier four-star freshman Bryce Baker. But reports have also linked the Tar Heels will South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez, including some expert predictions pointing to Bill Belichick & Co. as the frontrunner.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.