Over/Under Prop Betting Lines for UNC's Ty Chandler, Josh Downs

North Carolina has a new running back this season in Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler. He’ll be trying to fill the shoes of UNC’s dynamic running back tandem from last year—Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, both departed for the NFL.

The bookmakers at SportsBettingDime.com aren’t sure he’ll reach the same level of production, however. They’ve released preseason prop betting lines for individual statistics of key Power Five players.

Chandler’s over/under on rushing yards for the upcoming season is 659.5. His previous season high in four seasons at Tennessee was 655, set in 2019. He had 456 yards last year. Williams and Carter combined for 2,385 yards for UNC last year.

Chandler’s over/under hurdle ranks 11th among ACC running backs, just behind Miami’s Cam’Ron Harris and just ahead of Boston College’s Travis Levy.

Rushing yards

Wake Forest’s Christian Beal-Smith Over/Under Rushing Yards: 1,095.5

Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs Over/Under Rushing Yards: 999.5

NC State’s Zonovan Knight Over/Under Rushing Yards: 992/5

Louisville’s Jalen Mitchell Over/Under Rushing Yards: 975.5

Duke’s Mateo Durant Over/Under Rushing Yards: 947.5

Syracuse’s Sean Tucker Over/Under Rushing Yards: 875.5

Clemson’s Lyn-J Dixon Over/Under Rushing Yards: 846.5

Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda Over/Under Rushing Yards: 744.5

Virginia Tech’s Jalen Holston Over/Under Rushing Yards: 715.5

Miami’s Cam'Ron Harris Over/Under Rushing Yards: 698.5

North Carolina’s Ty Chandler Over/Under Rushing Yards: 659.5

Boston College’s Travis Levy Over/Under Rushing Yards: 625.5

FSU’s Jashaun Corbin Over/Under Rushing Yards: 575.5

UVa’s Wayne Taulapapa Over/Under Rushing Yards: 499.5





Chandler’s over/under ranks seventh among Power Five transfers.

Zack Charbonnet - UCLA (from Michigan) 1,221.5

Stephen Carr - Indiana (from USC) 982.5

Eric Gray — Oklahoma (from Tennessee) 775.5

Keaontay Ingram - USC (from Texas) 723.5

John Lovett - Penn State (from Baylor) 697.5

Markese Stepp - Nebraska (from USC) 687.5

Ty Chandler - North Carolina (from Tennessee) 659.5

DeMarkcus Bowman - Florida (from Clemson) 515.5

Kevontre Bradford - Oklahoma (from LSU) 283.5

Keilan Robinson - Texas (from Alabama) 267.5

North Carolina also had a receiver listed. Josh Downs has an over/under of 922.5 receiving yards, which ranks fourth among ACC receivers. The rising sophomore had just 119 yards receiving last year. Dyami Brown led Carolina with 1,099 yards last year before leaving for the NFL.

Receiving

Wake Forest’s Jaquarii Roberson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,209.5

BC’s Zay Flowers Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,123.5

Clemson’s Justyn Ross Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,092.5

North Carolina’s Josh Downs Over/Under Receiving Yards: 922.5

Pitt’s Jordan Addison Over/Under Receiving Yards: 899.5

Miami’s Mike Harley Over/Under Receiving Yards: 891.5

Virginia Tech’s Tayvion Robinson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 824.5

Syracuse’s Taj Harris Over/Under Receiving Yards: 822.5

NC State’s Emeka Emezie Over/Under Receiving Yards: 801.5

UVa’s Billy Kemp Over/Under Receiving Yards: 774.5

Louisville’s Braden Smith Over/Under Receiving Yards: 767.5

Duke’s Jalon Calhoun Over/Under Receiving Yards: 697.5

FSU’s Ontaria Wilson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 686.5

Georgia Tech does not have a receiver with a prop line.