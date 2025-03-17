Prediction Surfaces for UNC Football to Flip Huge SEC Commit
North Duplin High School (N.C.) junior defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin has been committed to the Texas A&M Aggies and their head coach, recent two-year Duke football leader Mike Elko, since late October. Evidently, though, the 6-foot-3, 331-pound four-star's pledge is no deterrent to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff.
Ruffin, who initially received a UNC offer from then-head coach Mack Brown back in September, has now locked in plans for a three-day official visit with the Tar Heels the first weekend in June.
And on Sunday afternoon, national recruiting analyst Anna Adams officially entered a UNC prediction into the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Her pick marks the first new one in the Trashawn Ruffin sweepstakes since his commitment to the Aggies.
The coveted giant from Mount Olive, N.C., currently stacks up at No. 195 overall in the cycle, per the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He ranks No. 12 in the state and No. 24 among defensive linemen.
It's worth noting that Ruffin has also scheduled official visits to LSU (May 30), Texas A&M (June 13), and South Carolina (June 20).
