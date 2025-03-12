Former UNC Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal Again
Khafre Brown, a former four-star recruit out of West Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) and younger brother of a former UNC football star in current NFL wide receiver Dyami Brown, spent three years with the Tar Heels before transferring to South Florida for the 2022 season.
ALSO READ: Another Big Late Addition to 2025 UNC Recruiting Haul
Following two years with the Bulls, the 6-foot, 203-pound Khafre Brown headed to Arkansas for his sixth year in college. But after seeing action in only one game for the Razorbacks last season and recording only two receptions for 42 yards, he's now entering the transfer portal for a third time.
He revealed his decision on Wednesday morning.
Wherever Brown ends up next, he will be a seventh-year college talent with one year of eligibility remaining.
While there's been no reports of interest in Khafre Brown from first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his recruiting team, it wouldn't be a surprise if that soon changes. As a collegian, he's totaled 49 catches for 950 yards and eight touchdowns.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Recruiting Efforts Yield Another 2026 Pledge
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.