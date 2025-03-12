All Tar Heels

Former UNC Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal Again

Charlotte native Khafre Brown began his college career as a UNC football player.

Matt Giles

UNC football wide receiver Khafre Brown
UNC football wide receiver Khafre Brown / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Khafre Brown, a former four-star recruit out of West Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) and younger brother of a former UNC football star in current NFL wide receiver Dyami Brown, spent three years with the Tar Heels before transferring to South Florida for the 2022 season.

ALSO READ: Another Big Late Addition to 2025 UNC Recruiting Haul

Following two years with the Bulls, the 6-foot, 203-pound Khafre Brown headed to Arkansas for his sixth year in college. But after seeing action in only one game for the Razorbacks last season and recording only two receptions for 42 yards, he's now entering the transfer portal for a third time.

He revealed his decision on Wednesday morning.

Wherever Brown ends up next, he will be a seventh-year college talent with one year of eligibility remaining.

While there's been no reports of interest in Khafre Brown from first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his recruiting team, it wouldn't be a surprise if that soon changes. As a collegian, he's totaled 49 catches for 950 yards and eight touchdowns.

ALSO READ: Tar Heel Recruiting Efforts Yield Another 2026 Pledge

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football