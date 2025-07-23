Fall Camp Preview: QB Scouting Report for UNC's Bill Belichick
For the last 15 years, North Carolina's explosive offense have been defined by outstanding quarterback play.
T.J. Yates, Bryn Renner and Marquise Williams all had impressive careers at North Carolina. Mitchell Trubisky followed Williams and was so successful that he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Then came Sam Howell and Drake Maye, continuing UNC’s strong quarterback tradition. Maye was selected No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft and will look to build on a stellar rookie season.
Also, keep in mind that a lot of guys on the list overlapped one another and watched film together in the same room.
The quarterback room will be stellar once again as it has both experience and talent in the room.
With fall camp coming arounf the corner, let's look at Carolina's quarterback and what they bring to the table.
Gio Lopez, R-Soph. (6-0, 203)
The South Alabama transfer completed 66 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games. He also rushed for 463 yards and scored seven more times on the ground.
Lopez averaged 274.7 yards of total offense per game, which ranked 22nd nationally.
In 2024, Lopez had a 91.0 deep passing grade, according to Pro Football Focus — his highest passing grade — which also ranks him as one of the most effective deep-ball throwers in the country. He completed 41 percent of his passes thrown 20 yards or more, totaling 759 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
His completion percentage was 18th nationally last season and ranks 10th among returning starting quarterbacks in 2025.
Lopez doesn’t get fazed by the blitz. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 900 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception on 100 attempts when facing the blitz, according to PFF.
While his dual-threat ability is a strength, he could be subject to wear and tear due to repeated hits.
Lopez struggled when facing pressure, completing just 49.5 percent of his passes for 559 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. His PFF scores reflected that, with a 43.0 offensive grade and a 43.6 passing grade.
He also struggled on intermediate throws (10–15 yards), completing under 50 percent of those passes for 501 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He particularly struggled when targeting the left side of the field, completing just 3 of 18 passes for 55 yards.
Max Johnson, Grad. (6-5, 225)
Johnson, the son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Brad Johnson, entered 2024 as the starter, but a season-ending injury in the opener against Minnesota derailed any chance to showcase his full potential.
With Lopez now in the fold, Johnson will most likely serve as the backup. However, he could be considered the best backup quarterback in the country.
Johnson has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards with 47 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
He has started games under center for both LSU and Texas A&M.
His best season came with the Tigers in 2021, when he completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,814 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. After Ed Orgeron was fired as head coach at LSU, Johnson transferred to Texas A&M.
However, his stint with the Aggies was not as successful, as it was riddled with injuries and inconsistency.
In two years with Texas A&M, Johnson completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was benched during his final season in College Station in 2024, prompting his transfer to UNC.
Despite the ups and downs, Johnson’s experience — particularly in the SEC — could be invaluable, both in case something happens to Lopez and as a mentor to the younger quarterbacks on the roster.
Bryce Baker, Fr. (6-3, 205)
Baker was the crown jewel of UNC’s 2025 recruiting class, as Bill Belichick and company managed to keep him in the state of North Carolina despite Mack Brown’s firing.
The former four-star prospect led East Forsyth High School to a 23-3 record and two conference titles over his final two seasons. During that span, he completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 6,605 yards and 79 touchdowns, while also adding 536 rushing yards and nine scores with his legs.