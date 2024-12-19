South Carolina Transfer Joins UNC Football Program After Visit
The 2025 UNC football roster is beginning to take shape. And it's been only a week since Bill Belichick's introductory press conference as the Tar Heels' 35th head coach in history.
On Wednesday, after calling off his trip to NC State to instead check out the UNC football program in person via an official visit this week, South Carolina sophomore tight end Connor Cox announced his commitment to Belichick & Co.
He became the third of now-four transfer additions in Chapel Hill this cycle.
Cox, a 6-foot-6, 251-pound promising talent with three years of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 and chose UNC as his next destination after also touring Michigan State and Kansas.
As a prep at The Bolles School (Fla.), Connor Cox ranked No. 717 overall, No. 33 among tight ends, and No. 113 in Florida on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. Now, despite seeing action in only nine games between two years as a Gamecock and reeling in one reception (a nine-yard touchdown), the three-star transfer appears at No. 382 overall and No. 15 at his position among players who have entered the portal.
Belichick's quick successes in Chapel Hill include getting signatures from the program's two composite 2025 four-star recruits, convincing four 2024 Tar Heels to remove their names from the portal, and snagging four commitments from the portal.
