UNC Football Adds Proven Sack Machine to Transfer Collection
Delaware junior defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 with two years of eligibility remaining. And after checking out the UNC football program on an official visit late last week, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound New Jersey native revealed his commitment to the Tar Heels on Tuesday afternoon.
ALSO READ: Super Bowl Champ Coach Snags Another Four-Star Signature for UNC
This season, Abou-Jaoude totaled 24 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hurries across his 11 outings for a Fightin' Blue Hens squad that finished 9-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play, tied for third in the Colonial Athletic Association standings.
As a prep, the Newton High School (N.J.) product was unrated and without a ranking by his name.
Now, Melkart Abou-Jaoude, who committed to the Tar Heels over three other ACC suitors in Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, checks in at No. 216 overall and No. 28 among edge rushers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
He became the second of now-three UNC football portal prizes in the cycle.
Meanwhile, within the past week alone, new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have seen four members of the 2024 Tar Heel roster withdraw their names from the transfer portal and announce their plans to return to Chapel Hill next season. Plus, they've added two four-stars to the list of signees on the 2025 recruiting trail.
ALSO READ: Former Top-Shelf Prep Caleb Odom Locks In Visit With Tar Heels
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.