UNC Football Adds Proven Sack Machine to Transfer Collection

A recent UNC football tour led to a commitment from former Delaware edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude.

Matt Giles

UNC football transfer commit Melkart Abou-Jaoude
UNC football transfer commit Melkart Abou-Jaoude / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Delaware junior defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 with two years of eligibility remaining. And after checking out the UNC football program on an official visit late last week, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound New Jersey native revealed his commitment to the Tar Heels on Tuesday afternoon.

This season, Abou-Jaoude totaled 24 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hurries across his 11 outings for a Fightin' Blue Hens squad that finished 9-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play, tied for third in the Colonial Athletic Association standings.

As a prep, the Newton High School (N.J.) product was unrated and without a ranking by his name.

Now, Melkart Abou-Jaoude, who committed to the Tar Heels over three other ACC suitors in Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, checks in at No. 216 overall and No. 28 among edge rushers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

He became the second of now-three UNC football portal prizes in the cycle.

Meanwhile, within the past week alone, new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have seen four members of the 2024 Tar Heel roster withdraw their names from the transfer portal and announce their plans to return to Chapel Hill next season. Plus, they've added two four-stars to the list of signees on the 2025 recruiting trail.

