UNC Football Injury Updates Ahead of ACC Clash with Clemson
The ACC has released its weekly injury reports, giving us a clearer idea of who will and will not play in Saturday's game against Clemson at noon.
Here are the two biggest takeaways from Carolina's injury report, along with the complete list.
Gio Lopez is Questionable
A hot topic for this week has been UNC's quarterback controversy due to Gio Lopez's struggles along with an injury he suffered during the Tar Heels' 34-9 loss UCF that knocked him out of the game.
Lopez has struggled this season, throwing for just 430 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions over four games. His average of 107.5 passing yards per game ranks 127th among 130 eligible Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks.
Despite his poor performance, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick remained confident in Lopez.
"Gio wasn't able to practice last week, so we practiced with the guys that we have," Belichick said during his press conference on Monday. "Gio has improved a lot. And offensively, again, we just haven't been consistent enough in any area. But we're getting closer. We'll continue to push ahead on that. When Gio's able to practice, we'll see how much improvement he has made and can make. If he's not, then other players will be in."
According to the ACC, that status means Lopez is "uncertain to play; less than 50% chance."
If Lopez cannot play, Max Johnson will get the start.
Over five seasons at LSU, Texas A&M, and now North Carolina, Johnson has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,093 yards, with 49 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. However, in his 22 career starts, he has averaged nearly 240 passing yards per game (5,278 yards) and thrown 3.3 touchdowns for every interception (43 touchdowns to 13 interceptions).
Key Edge Rusher Listed as Probable
In addition to Lopez being listed as questionable, the most notable takeaway from the injury report is Pryce Yates being listed as probable. Yates has yet to take the field this season, but his probable status is great news for Carolina—especially with the Clemson game and the rest of the ACC schedule approaching.
According to the ACC, that status means Lopez is "likely to play; greater than 50% chance."
This is a positive sign, as he adds another dimension to a pass rush that has already improved but could use a true difference maker, which Yates certainly is.
Over three seasons at UConn, Yates totaled 108 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was especially dominant against North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl last year, recording six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. In a season where he only played in seven games due to injury, Yates racked up 21 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024.
Full Injury Report
OUT
- LB Chinedu Onyeagoro
- LB Tyler Houser
- FB Henry Martello
- LB Jake Bauer
- TE Shamar Easter
- DL Laderion Williams
- TE Deems May
- DL Devin Ancrum
QUESTIONABLE
- QB Gio Lopez
- OL Aidan Banfield
PROBABLE
- WR Chris Culliver
- RB Caleb Hood
- DB Gavin Gibson
- DL Pryce Yates
- DB Ty Adams
- LB Evan Bennett
- TE Connor Cox
- DL Isaiah Johnson
- K Guytano Bartolomeo
