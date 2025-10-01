Clemson Looms, But Belichick Mum on UNC QB Decision
The quarterback situation remains the primary conversation point for North Carolina football as the team prepares for a big week. Will Gio Lopez retain the starting job, or will veteran Max Johnson take over under center?
Head coach Bill Belichick offered some clarity on Tuesday during his weekly press conference, though he left a few questions unanswered. He mentioned that Lopez is practicing for the first time this week after missing all of last week. While Lopez’s poor play may suggest he will be replaced by Johnson, Johnson will only start if Lopez is unable to play.
- "We'll see what he's able to do today," Belichick told the media before practice at the Kenan Football Center on Tuesday. "He didn't do much last week, but he's been in here every day working hard getting treatment, and I'll see where he's at today."
Lopez has struggled this season, throwing for just 430 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions over four games. His average of 107.5 passing yards per game ranks 127th among 130 eligible Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks.
Despite his poor play, Belichick is still confident in Lopez.
- “Look, Gio’s improved a lot,” Belichick said. “Offensively, we just haven’t been consistent enough in any area. But we’re getting closer, and so we’ll continue to push ahead on that. And when Gio is able to practice, we’ll see how much improvement he has made and can make. If he’s not, then other players will be in there.”
Johnson is More Than Capable
Although Johnson has served as the backup, his experience far exceeds that of Lopez. As a traditional pro-style quarterback, Johnson is also a more natural fit for Carolina’s offense, which could help the Tar Heels operate more efficiently moving forward.
Johnson entered after Lopez appeared to be seriously hurt late in the third quarter and led UNC to its only touchdown drive, which was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour. But Johnson finished just 11 of 19 for 67 yards — 20 fewer than Lopez’s 87 — and posted a lower completion percentage, 57.9 compared with Lopez’s 78.6.
However, just looking at the game, you could tell Johnson had command of the offense and the poise needed to be the field general of a Division I college football team.
Johnson isn't a world beater, but he has plenty of experience as a starting quarterback in the SEC.
Over five seasons at LSU, Texas A&M, and now North Carolina, Johnson has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,093 yards, with 49 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.
However, in his 22 career starts, he has averaged nearly 240 passing yards per game (5,278 yards) and thrown 3.3 touchdowns for every interception (43 touchdowns to 13 interceptions).
The Tar Heels' Offensive Issues
North Carolina has has issues all season on the offensive side of the ball.
The Tar Heels have averaged just 263.5 yards per game, ranking 132nd out of 134 teams. The only two teams with worse statistics are UMass and Western Michigan. This places North Carolina at the bottom among Power 4 teams in terms of offensive performance.
They are also 107th on third down conversions, 112th in rushing offense (113.5 yards per game), 122nd in passing offense (150.0 yards per game), 123rd in passing yards per completion (9.68), 15th in time of possession and 133rd in first downs.
According to Pro Football Focus, North Carolina holds a run-blocking grade of 60.6, which is tied for 73rd in the country.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!