The Three Keys: What UNC Must Do to Beat Syracuse
North Carolina (2-5) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when the Tar Heels face Syracuse (3-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Syracuse has also dropped four straight games after a 3-1 start. The Orange have struggled since losing star quarterback Steve Angeli to a season-ending injury in a 35-24 win over Clemson on Sept. 20, ranking among the worst teams in the conference since then.
This is North Carolina’s best opportunity in a month and a half to add a win to the column, as Syracuse has struggled on both sides of the ball. If Carolina wins, its path to bowl eligibility remains alive. A loss, though, would leave the Tar Heels’ postseason hopes hanging by a thread.
Here are three keys for North Carolina to secure a win against Syracuse.
No Turnovers
It’s a cliché to call turnovers one of the keys to victory. But with six turnovers in two games decided by a combined four points, it’s now a harsh reality. The Tar Heels’ mistakes have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Of North Carolina’s six turnovers, four have been fumbles. Three of those turnovers came in the red zone, with two occurring when a player lost the ball just inches from crossing the goal line. In total, the Tar Heels have committed five turnovers in the red zone, the most in the country.
Take Advantage of Your Opportunities
Speaking of red zone turnovers, Carolina must stop hurting itself when momentum is on its side. The fact that the Tar Heels were inches away from being 4-3 instead of 2-5 is frustrating for everyone inside and outside the program—and the team has acknowledged it. As aforementioned, the red zone woes have been killer with five in that area, but the numbers show as they nare 115th nationally and second to last in the ACC in red zone offense.
The last two games proved why.
On Oct. 17, with less than four minutes left, wide receiver Nathan Leacock lost a potential game-winning touchdown when Cal cornerback Brent Austin knocked the ball loose. Cal recovered in the end zone and held on for a 21-18 win.
Last week, UNC quarterback Gio Lopez connected with Kobe Paysour on a 13-yard pass in the first quarter. Paysour stretched for the pylon and appeared to score, but was ruled down at the 1-yard line. As he reached out, he fumbled, and the ball went out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback. Virginia took over at its own 20, and the Tar Heels eventually lost 26-17 in overtime.
In the same game, UNC gained prime field position when linebacker Andrew Simpson intercepted Chandler Morris and returned it 16 yards to Virginia’s 36-yard line. But on third down, Gio Lopez’s pass in the red zone was deflected by Virginia defensive end Mitchell Melton, bounced off North Carolina receiver Shanard Clower’s helmet, and floated into the air before Melton hauled in the interception.
With Lopez showing improvement, the running backs finding lanes, the wide receivers making plays and the offensive line opening holes and protecting the quarterback, UNC has a prime opportunity to put together a complete offensive performance against a Syracuse defense that ranks among the worst in the country.
But that will only happen if the Tar Heels can avoid costly mistakes and finish strong in crucial moments.
Get After the Quarterback
What started as a weakness has become one of Carolina’s biggest strengths. Before the Cal game on Oct. 17, the Tar Heels had recorded just six sacks all season. Since then, they’ve registered eight sacks in two games, including six last week against a Virginia offensive line that had only allowed five all year entering the matchup.
The defensive line appears poised for another strong performance against a Syracuse offensive line that ranks among the worst in the country. The Orange have allowed 20 sacks this season—an average of 2.5 per game, which ranks 105th nationally and 13th in the ACC.
North Carolina’s defensive line has made all the difference the last two weeks, and it will need to keep producing until the offense finds its rhythm—and holds onto the ball near the end zone.
