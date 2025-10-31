Belichick, UNC Enter Pivotal Syracuse Clash with Season-Saving Opportunity Ahead
Friday’s game against Syracuse is crucial for several reasons: North Carolina needs a win to end a four-game losing streak, move past the struggles of the last two games, and keep its hopes for a bowl appearance alive.
It will be an uphill climb for North Carolina, which is 2-5 and winless in three ACC games, with its last two losses decided by a combined four points. This matchup is a must-win for the Tar Heels because it is arguably the most winnable game remaining on their schedule, especially given Syracuse's recent struggles and Carolina's improvement.
For Bill Belichick and coompany a win on the road at the JMA Wireless Dome would be a huge confidence booster. With the close calls the last two weeks, plus Syracuse's struggles across the board, it's a great opportunity for the Tar Heels to right the ship.
Syracuse’s Issues
Syracuse, like North Carolina, has lost four consecutive games. The Orange opened the season 3-1, highlighted by a 34-21 victory at Clemson. Quarterback Steve Angeli led the nation in passing through the first four weeks with 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, making Syracuse look like a possible ACC title contender.
However, Angeli tore his Achilles tendon during the Clemson game, and things unraveled from there.
In the first four games, Syracuse’s offense averaged 38.2 points and 354 passing yards per game. Since Angeli’s injury, the Orange are 0-4, averaging just 12.5 points and 217 passing yards. The average margin of defeat is 22.5 points.
Rickie Collins has taken over at quarterback, completing only 54.5% of his passes for 957 yards, with more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (six) since Angeli's injury.
The defense is also atrocious as Syracuse is:
- 90th in Third Down Defense
- 96th in Rushing Offense
- 107th in Red Zone Defense
- 114th in Scoring Offense (31.3 points per game)
- 120th in First Downs Allowed (184 first downs allowed)
- 122nd in Total Defense (436.4 yards per game)
- 127th in Passing Yards Allowed (273.9 yards per game)
Given those numbers, quarterback Gio Lopez along with UNC's stable of running back should be licking their chops if they continue its ongoing improvement
Can North Carolina Get Over the Hump?
If there is any game that UNC could get over the hump its this one. However, they have to stop shooting themeselves in the foot.
In back-to-back weeks, the Tar Heels fumbled the ball icnches away fro the endzone.
In the final four minutes of the game, wide receiver Nathan Leacock lost a potential game-winner after Cal cornerback Brent Austin knocked the ball free late in the fourth quarter. The Bears recovered in the end zone and held on for a 21-18 victory.
This time, last week’s star offensive player, wide receiver Kobe Paysour, was involved early in the first quarter. Lopez completed a 13-yard pass to Paysour, who stretched for the pylon and appeared to score, but was initially ruled down at the 1-yard line.
This time, last week’s star offensive player, wide receiver Kobe Paysour, was involved early in the first quarter. Lopez completed a 13-yard pass to Paysour, who stretched for the pylon and appeared to score, but was initially ruled down at the 1-yard line.
The Tar Heels also lead the country with five red zone turnovers. That's not good at all.
If North Carolina can continue moving the chains and play consistent defense, they have a legitimate chance to win. But if the Tar Heels capitalize on their red zone opportunities and avoid turnovers inches from the goal line, winning becomes much more likely.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!