UNC Football Commit Adam Samaha Shares Childhood Photo in Smith Center
Of the five UNC football transfer additions and counting across the first week of the Bill Belichick era, Michigan sophomore kicker Adam Samaha might've been the easiest to convince to jump on board with the full-steam-ahead Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: South Carolina Transfer Joins Tar Heel Family After Visit
After all, as the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder from Ypsilanti, Mich., suggested on social media after announcing his commitment to Belichick & Co. on Thursday morning, he's been rooting for the Tar Heels all his life. Samaha posted the following profile update, a picture of his younger self sporting a Carolina jacket while standing at midcourt in the Dean E. Smith Center:
The former three-star prep, who arrived in Ann Arbor ranking No. 7 among kickers on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, entered the transfer portal on Saturday. And he returned to Chapel Hill, only this time for an official visit with the Tar Heels, on Tuesday.
Although Adam Samaha was on the Wolverines' national championship roster last season, he touched the field only once, a converted extra point late in Michigan's 52-7 home win over Indiana. He didn't record any field goal or extra point attempts this go-round as the backup to Big Ten Kicker of the Year and All-American Dominic Zvada, who plans to remain in Ann Arbor for his senior campaign.
UNC football lost 2024 starting kicker Noah Burnette to the transfer portal last week.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Add Proven Sack Machine to Growing Transfer Collection
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.