UNC Football Hosts Premier Defensive End on Unofficial Visit
Bill Belichick has seemingly wasted no time since taking the head job atop the UNC football program, tossing himself headfirst onto the recruiting trail ahead of his first season in Chapel Hill.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Make Shortlist for Four-Star Wideout
The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach and his newly assembled staff have made sure to cultivate relationships and start recruiting future prospects as well, with many potential additions to their 2026 class stopping by Chapel Hill in recent weeks to visit with the Tar Heels.
One of the more recent drop-ins was from Carver High School (Ga.) four-star edge Tristian Givens, who first received an offer from the Tar Heels over a year ago from then-head coach Mack Brown.
It appears Belichick is willing to honor that offer and has continued recruiting the elite talent.
This past week, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that Givens had been on campus along with a number of other prospects.
Givens currently ranks No. 60 nationally and No. 6 among edge rushers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He boasts dozens of offers, including a few from Tar Heel conference foes in Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Miami.
UNC football currently holds pledges from eight players in the 2026 cycle. The haul ranks No. 26 nationally and No. 7 in the ACC. It's headlined by North Duplin High School (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.