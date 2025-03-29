All Tar Heels

UNC Football Makes Shortlist for Four-Star Wideout

The UNC football recruiters are in the top seven for a heralded Virginia prospect in Travis Johnson.

Many wondered how the transition would go for legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick as he made the leap to the collegiate ranks, becoming the first-year UNC football leader. But if early recruiting successes are any indication, he seems to be doing just fine, at least in that crucial aspect of the job.

Case in point, Belichick and his cohorts have yet again found themselves on the shortlist for a talented prep, this time in their pursuit of Oscar Smith High School (Va.) four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior revealed his top seven to On3's Hayes Fawcett on Friday. The other six that survived Johnson's cut are Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Johnson checks in at No. 137 overall and No. 3 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Belichick and his staff currently hold pledges from eight players in the 2026 class. However, they have yet to secure the services of any wideouts in the cycle.

The 2026 UNC football collection, stacking up at No. 26 nationally and No. 7 in the ACC, is headlined by North Duplin High School (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin.

