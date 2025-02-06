All Tar Heels

UNC Football Lands Reclassified Defensive Tackle in Virginia

The 2025 UNC football recruiting haul now includes three-star pickup Trey Giddens.

Green Run High School (Va.) early graduate Trey Giddens initially committed to the Navy Midshipmen in December. But the 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle from Virginia Beach flipped his pledge to the UNC football program and put it in ink on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period in the 2025 cycle and just a few days after he received an offer from Bill Belichick & Co.

Giddens, a first team all-state selection boasting an 80-inch wingspan and promising tools in the trenches, appears as a three-star prospect on On3, ESPN, and 247Sports. However, Rivals gives him only two stars.

After reclassifying from 2026, he checks in at No. 1,756 overall in the class, No. 169 among defensive linemen, and No. 47 in Virginia, per the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.

Last season, Trey Giddens recorded 100 tackles, 20 for a loss, seven sacks, and two pass deflections for a Green Run squad that finished 13-1 overall.

He's one of 27 UNC football freshman signees set to suit up for the Tar Heels in Belichick's debut as a head coach on the college scene.

The 2025 UNC recruiting collection currently stacks up at No. 55 in the country, according to On3, and No. 12 in the ACC. It includes one consensus four-star talent in former East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback and early Tar Heel enrollee Bryce Baker.

