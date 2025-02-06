UNC Football Enters Loaded Battle for Top-Five Linebacker

Glory and praises to the Most High! Blessed to be offered by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Extremely thankful for this opportunity. #GoHeels @ballhawk__8 @jamielee601 @nichols_ty @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @GregBiggins @SWiltfong_ @BlairAngulo @TheUCReport pic.twitter.com/PMKdrMs1Pn