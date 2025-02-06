UNC Football Enters Loaded Battle for Top-Five Linebacker
Orange Lutheran High School (Calif.) junior linebacker Talanoa Ili already holds over two dozen offers. And the 247Sports Crystal Ball projects the top-shelf defender to land at Oregon. But as of Wednesday evening, the race includes a former six-time Super Bowl champion head coach in first-year UNC football head honcho Bill Belichick.
ALSO READ: Yet Another 2025 Talent Commits to Tar Heel Recruiters
"Extremely thankful for this opportunity," Ili posted in announcing his offer out of Chapel Hill, adding the following photo of legendary UNC football linebacker Lawrence Taylor wearing Tar Heel gear.
Ili, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound four-star, checks in at No. 62 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 3 among linebackers, and No. 9 in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
His offer sheet includes the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Miami, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, and Alabama.
Last season, Talanoa Ili recorded 78 tackles, including eight for a loss, for an Orange Lutheran squad that finished 8-4 overall against one of the nation's toughest slates. He added one pass deflection and two forced fumbles.
With five pledges in tow, the 2026 UNC football recruiting collection currently stacks up at No. 34 in the country, per On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Early Signee Forecasts More 2025 Prizes for Tar Heels
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.