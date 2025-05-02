UNC Football Lands Seventh-Year Collegian in Transfer Portal
South Carolina transfer offensive lineman Jakai Moore has now signed with the UNC football program for what will be his last year of college eligibility. In fact, it'll be his seventh roster appearance, as the 6-foot-6, 315-pound graduate student spent the past six seasons with the Gamecocks before entering the transfer portal in April.
ALSO READ: UNC Basketball Now Firmly Outside Projected Top 25
In 2019, Moore arrived in Columbia as a four-star prep out of Patriot High School in Nokesville, Va., ranking No. 21 among offensive guards in the class.
As a Gamecock, he totaled 44 outings, including 28 starting nods between the guard and tackle positions. And he was on tap to be a veteran starter last season, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in September, leading to his seventh year of eligibility via a medical redshirt waiver.
After redshirting his freshman year in 2019 and not exhausting any eligibility in 2020 due to the COVID year, Moore's eligibility clock didn't start until 2021.
He becomes the new UNC football recruiting team's 33rd transfer prize this cycle. That collection had already cracked the top 10 in the country at No. 9 overall before Jakai Moore joined the group by revealing his commitment to the Tar Heels.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football and basketball offseason news.