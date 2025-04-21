UNC Football Loses Temporary Commit to SEC Program
In the era of the transfer portal, one could argue that nothing should ever come as a complete surprise nowadays. But Friday was perhaps the closest thing to a shock for the Tar Heels, as the UNC football recruiters somehow lost out on a transfer target they had seemingly secured just a few hours earlier.
On Friday morning, Maryland transfer defensive lineman Lavon Johnson announced his intention to join the Tar Heel family. There were even reports that he had signed with UNC.
Apparently, though, something quickly changed Johnson's mind later in the day. The 6-foot-2, 311-pounder suddenly flipped his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Friday evening, thereby rejecting UNC.
A former three-star prospect coming out of high school, Johnson spent the past two seasons with the Terrapins in a reserve role on the defensive line.
He tallied 19 total tackles and one sack between those two campaigns in College Park before entering the transfer portal this offseason.
As things stand, new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew have reeled in two dozen talents from this year's transfer portal. Their collection ranks No. 11 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 3 in the ACC.
