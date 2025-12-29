How Former UNC Quarterback's Historical NFL Performance Impacts Current Program

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continued his MVP-caliber season, completing 19-of-21 pass attempts for 256 passing yards and five touchdowns. The former North Carolina Tar Heels' signal caller needed only 37 minutes of game action to accomplish that stat line, as the Patriots defeated the New York Jets 42-10 in Week 17.

Additionally, the second-year quarterback became the first player in NFL history to have a game completing 90 percent of passes for 250+ yards and five+ touchdowns.

Maye was the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after three years in Chapel Hill. His potential was always sky-high, but being an MVP candidate in his second season would have been hard to believe.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates his touchdown catch against the New York Jets with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ironically, the 23-year-old quarterback plays for the franchise that Bill Belichick led to six Super Bowl titles. Now, the 73-year-old future Hall-of-Famer is the head coach for North Carolina.

Unfortunately for Belichick, his quarterback situation is not as crystal clear as his former employers', as the Tar Heels have major questions surrounding that position heading into 2026.

North Carolina's Quarterback Landscape

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are looking to identify and develop their next "Drake Maye" , and their 2026 four-star recruit could be the answer. North Carolina landed Travis Burgess, who possesses potential to develop into one of the top signal callers in college football. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback has an opportunity to win the starting job in 2026.

While speaking with the media during National Signing Day, North Carolina's general manager highlighted the quarterback position while building a competitive roster around that player.

"I think we’re going to spend a lot of time on every position and evaluate every position correctly, and then understand where we need to go forward," Lombardi said. "And certainly, Travis Burgess. Obviously, he missed most of his senior season with his injuries, so that has to play into account."

"It’s the same every year for the National Football League," Lombardi said. "I think we’re accustomed to it, frankly. We now have to answer two questions. You have a scholarship, and you have a revenue share contract — and you have to negotiate the revenue share contract. So value becomes important.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The other thing you have to do is you have to have a salary cap that has integrity within your own team," Lombardi continued.

"So, your best player has to make the most money, taking the quarterback out of it because they usually make the most, but your best player (makes the most), and then your second-best player, and you work your way down. But if your 20th player is making X, and your second-best player is making Y, and it’s less than that, you’ve got a problem on your team.”

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Maye is not walking through that door for the Tar Heels, but the program can develop Burgess into a player who can lead North Carolina to postseason play next season and beyond.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !