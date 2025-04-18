All Tar Heels

UNC Football Pursuing Former Top-Ranked Running Back

The UNC football recruiting squad is on the early list of suitors for Georgia transfer Branson Robinson.

Matt Giles

UNC football transfer target Branson Robinson
UNC football transfer target Branson Robinson / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season, future NFL talent Omarion Hampton anchored the UNC football backfield, and for good reason, as the seasoned Tar Heel rushed for over 1,600 yards in his final season in Chapel Hill. But his departure left a big hole.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Secure Four-Star Transfer Linebacker

Of course, new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t in Chapel Hill when Hampton was running wild. Now, though, the 72-year-old seems to be doing his best in trying to replace the production.

On Wednesday, Rivals’ Adam Friedman reported that Belichick and his Tar Heels were among some of the first to express interest in Georgia transfer running back Branson Robinson, who entered the portal earlier this week following three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Robinson was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, appearing as a top-shelf four-star talent and ranking No. 1 in Mississippi on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. And in the eyes of Rivals, he was the premier running back in the cycle.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound sophomore played a reserve role as a true freshman in Athens, racking up 330 yards and three scores on 68 carries. He then saw action in just six games over the next two seasons due to a series of injuries.

In addition to Belichick's Tar Heels, Clemson, Colorado, and Miami are in early pursuit, per Rivals.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football