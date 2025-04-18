UNC Football Pursuing Former Top-Ranked Running Back
Last season, future NFL talent Omarion Hampton anchored the UNC football backfield, and for good reason, as the seasoned Tar Heel rushed for over 1,600 yards in his final season in Chapel Hill. But his departure left a big hole.
Of course, new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t in Chapel Hill when Hampton was running wild. Now, though, the 72-year-old seems to be doing his best in trying to replace the production.
On Wednesday, Rivals’ Adam Friedman reported that Belichick and his Tar Heels were among some of the first to express interest in Georgia transfer running back Branson Robinson, who entered the portal earlier this week following three seasons with the Bulldogs.
Robinson was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, appearing as a top-shelf four-star talent and ranking No. 1 in Mississippi on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. And in the eyes of Rivals, he was the premier running back in the cycle.
The 5-foot-10, 220-pound sophomore played a reserve role as a true freshman in Athens, racking up 330 yards and three scores on 68 carries. He then saw action in just six games over the next two seasons due to a series of injuries.
In addition to Belichick's Tar Heels, Clemson, Colorado, and Miami are in early pursuit, per Rivals.
