UNC Football Secures Four-Star Transfer Linebacker
While the spring transfer portal grows, the UNC football program is experiencing a number of sudden departures. But it’s not all bad news for first-year Tar Heel leader Bill Belichick and his cohorts, as they're enjoying some success in snagging veteran additions.
On Wednesday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the Tar Heels reeled in a transfer commitment from a proven force at linebacker in Mikai Gbayor, who has spent time at both Nebraska and Missouri.
A former three-star recruit from New Jersey, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Gbayor began his career with two redshirt campaigns at Nebraska before seeing action in 24 games between his past two seasons with the Cornhuskers. He entered the transfer portal in December, though, and later committed to Missouri but bolted from the Tigers following just a few months in the program.
Across his two active seasons at Nebraska, Gbayor tallied 73 total tackles, including 31 of the solo variety, while recording nine tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.
The 21-year-old Mikai Gbayor checks in as a four-star transfer, stacking up at No. 178 overall and No. 6 among linebackers in the portal, per 247Sports.
He joins the UNC football linebacker room with two years of eligibility remaining.
