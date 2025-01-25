UNC Football Recruiters Target Duke Basketball Pro's Brother
When Bill Belichick became the new UNC football head coach in December, the six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion admitted his first words as a child were "Beat Duke" due to his father, Steve Belichick, being a Tar Heel assistant at the time.
ALSO READ: Defensive Tackle Flips Pledge From Wake Forest to Tar Heels
On that note, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bill Belichick had "Beat Duke" on his mind when putting his stamp of approval on a UNC football offer to O'Dea High School (Wash.) junior Giulio Banchero this week. After all, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver/cornerback is the younger brother of 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done and former NBA Rookie of the Year forward Paolo Banchero.
In his post announcing the offer out of Chapel Hill, Giulio Banchero included a childhood picture, featuring himself and Paolo Banchero, from his attendance at a UNC basketball game in the Dean E. Smith Center.
Giulio Banchero is a three-star prospect checking in at No. 81 among athletes and No. 14 in his state on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
UNC football is only his second offer, joining the Montana State Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and his cohorts already enjoy four early commits in the 2026 cycle, currently comprising the No. 21-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports, No. 5 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Add Elite West Coast Athlete to 2026 Recruiting Haul
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.