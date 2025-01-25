Defensive Tackle Flips Pledge From Wake Forest to UNC Football Program
Just one day after decommitting from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Buford High School (Ga.) senior defensive tackle Nicco Maggio announced his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels on Friday evening.
ALSO READ: UNC Adds Elite West Coast Athlete to 2026 Recruiting Class
Maggio had been committed to Wake Forest since last January.
In fact, he put his pledge in ink during the signing period in early December. However, that was before Dave Clawson stepped down as head coach in Winston-Salem.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Maggio, currently checking out the Tar Heels in person this weekend, is a three-star prospect ranking No. 1,485 overall, No. 162 among defensive linemen, and No. 165 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
As a team captain for a Buford squad that finished 12-2 and achieved a No. 12 national ranking, Nicco Maggio recorded 40 tackles, seven for a loss, four sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
He's the 14th prize in a 2025 UNC football recruiting collection that now stacks up at No. 69 in the country.
ALSO READ: 'Amazing Visit' Leads to Yet Another Tar Heel Recruiting Win
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.