UNC Football Reels In Surging Wide Receiver Kei'Maurii Miles
UNC football is ready to enter its first season under Bill Belichick, and the NFL legend is already showing his value. Commitments are coming in bunches for the Tar Heels' 2026 class.
In the past week alone, Belichick secured commitments from Harrison Central High School (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Darrion Kirksey and Jackson Academy (Miss.) four-star athlete O’Mari Johnson. But it turns out the 72-year-old wasn’t done just yet.
On Monday, Carver High School (Ga.) three-star wide receiver and prime UNC football recruiting target Kei’Maurii Miles announced his commitment to Belichick & Co.
The win comes without Miles even taking his official visit with the Tar Heels yet. He's scheduled to be in Chapel Hill at the end of May.
Miles, who ranks No. 794 nationally and No. 128 among wide receivers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, becomes the 11th member of UNC's 2026 collection.
The Tar Heels rank No. 19 on the 2026 trail, per 247Sports, and No. 6 in the ACC. Their haul is headlined by Johnson and North Duplin High School (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin. Miles and the other eight check in as three-star prospects.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.