UNC Football Staff Lands Another Heralded Receiver
Just a day after landing securing their first wideout of the 2026 recruiting class, head coach Bill Belichick and his UNC football staff hit paydirt again, further strengthening their haul.
On Sunday, Jackson Academy (Miss.) four-star wideout O’Mari Johnson announced on social media that he is now "1000%" on board to play his college ball at UNC, marking the second commitment of the weekend for the Tar Heels.
Belichick and his cohorts landed Harrison Central High School (Miss.) three-star Darrion Kirksey on Saturday, with the pair of Mississippi natives heading to Chapel Hill next season.
Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound speedster who lists himself as an athlete on his social media rather than a receiver, is ranked No. 289 overall and No. 12 in Mississippi on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He held offers from a number of other programs, including a couple of the Tar Heels' ACC foes in Louisville and Florida State.
The recent additions bring the 2026 UNC football recruiting collection to 11 deep, currently stacking up at No. 19 in the country and No. 7 in the ACC, per 247Sports.
