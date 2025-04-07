UNC Football Secures Pledge From Mississippi Wideout
It’s been a bit quiet on the recruiting front for the UNC football program after receiving a pair of commitments in the span of a week back in early March. That bumped the Tar Heel recruiting haul to eight players for the class of 2026, but that number grew to nine on Saturday.
Harrison Central High School (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Darrion Kirksey announced that he has shut down his recruitment and committed to UNC.
He posted news of his pledge to social media, revealing that his decision came following a conversation with UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Kirksey ranks No. 654 nationally and No. 22 in Mississippi on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He also became the first receiver to pledge to the Tar Heels in the 2026 cycle.
Kirksey's commitment improved the UNC class to No. 24 in the country and No. 7 among programs in the ACC. The class is headlined by North Duplin High School (N.C.) four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin.
