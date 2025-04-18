UNC Football Staff Loses Former Top-Ranked Offensive Lineman to Portal
Just three years ago, Zach Rice was one of two five-star prospects who headlined a top 15 recruiting class for then-head coach Mack Brown and the UNC football program.
Fast forward to this week. Rice, once the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle, has decided to depart Chapel Hill after just two seasons suiting up for the Tar Heels.
On Wednesday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Rice is entering the transfer portal.
Coming out of high school, Rice stacked up at No. 13 overall and No. 1 among offensive lineman on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. However, in his time as a member of the UNC football program, he struggled to see much game action.
After enrolling early in 2022, Rice appeared in two games at right guard as a true freshman. But he was on the field for only a handful of snaps and joined the special teams unit the following year. This past season, he appeared in just six games before deciding to hit the portal during the spring period.
