UNC Football Staff Loses Former Top-Ranked Offensive Lineman to Portal

BREAKING: North Carolina OL Zach Rice plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’6 320 OL was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit (No. 1 OT) in the ‘22 Class per On3 Industry



2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/fAGCCfsctr