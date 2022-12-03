UNC vs Clemson: Keys to the Game

On Saturday night, North Carolina will face off against the Clemson Tigers with the hopes of earning their first ACC Championship since 1980.

After beginning the season at 9-1 and ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Tar Heels dropped their final two regular season contests against Georgia Tech and NC State.

Now, as they look to return to their winning ways, they head to Charlotte with an chance to reach a 10-win season.

Standing in their way are the Atlantic Division Champions Clemson Tigers, who closed out November with a 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina.

With both offenses struggling, question mark remains for an ACC title that is up for the taking.

North Carolina quarterback and ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye threw just one touchdown pass in the final two games of the regular season, while Tiger signal caller D.J. Uiagalelei completed just eight of 29 passing attempts for 99 yards against the Gamecocks.

With kick-off under eight hours away, we bring you the keys to the game for the Tar Heels.

Stop Will Shipley

Clemson running back Will Shipley was selected to the All-ACC First Team as an all-purpose player after 1,092 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry.

The sophomore has reached the endzone on the ground in the Tigers' last five games and has been a consistent bright spot on an up-and-down offense.

Limiting his yards per carry and tackling in open space will dramatically change the outcome of this game, forcing Uiagalelei to use his arm, something he has struggled with in recent weeks.

The gameplan for Clemson should revolve around Shipley and the Tar Heels can put some pressure on the Tigers by hindering their first option.

Protect Drake Maye

It's no secret that the North Carolina offense has regressed over the last two games, causing the Tar Heels to close out the regular season with back-to-back losses.

Part of the struggles can be pinned on the lack of protection for Drake Maye. In losses to the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack, the offensive line allowed a combined eight sacks.

Coming at crucial times, the pressure on Maye prevented the extension of many drives for North Carolina, particularly when a quarterback hurry resulted in an interception for NC State late in the fourth quarter.

As the Tar Heel offense hopes to return to their form from the season's first 10 games, the offensive line can go a long way in making Maye comfortable and putting pressure on the Clemson defense.

Win the Turnover Battle

North Carolina finished even in the turnover department against Georgia Tech and NC State, but it is safe to say they cannot afford to turn the ball over against the Tigers.

For Clemson, they lost the turnover battle to both Notre Dame and South Carolina, their two defeats on the season.

The combination of taking away possessions from your opponent and giving your offense more opportunities cannot be overlooked. Limiting Clemson's possessions will likely force their passing offense to be active, giving the Tar Heels a better chance to emerge victorious.

For a team that has forced just eight interceptions in 12 games, causing a miscue through the air may prove to be difficult, but if there is any quarterback that is susceptible to making mistakes, D.J. Uiagalelei is on the list.