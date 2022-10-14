UNC vs. Duke: Keys to the Game

Saturday night in Wallace Wade Stadium will bring forth answers for the UNC football program, particularly on the defensive side of the ball and for their ACC Coastal division chances.

The Tar Heels enter their third conference game of the year on a three-game winning streak against Duke, donning their chrome helmets for the first time since 2014.

Quarterback Drake Maye has taken college football by storm, leading the ACC in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and QBR.

However, with his two interceptions against Miami, the North Carolina defense was the one who stepped up, using a late-game interception by DeAndre Boykins to seal the 27-24 victory.

With Duke falling to Georgia Tech in overtime, the Blue Devils, under first year head coach Tim Elko, are looking to get back in the win column and reclaim the Victory Bell.

As kick-off is just over 24 hours away, we'll breakdown the keys to victory for North Carolina.

Run Defense

After Notre Dame rushed for 287 yards against the Tar Heels in their first loss of the season, North Carolina has shown vast improvement in their run defense, holding both Virginia Tech and Miami to under 100 yards on the ground.

Hurricane quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for over 400 yards on the Tar Heels, but this came out of necessity, as the season-low 42 rushing yards were one of the main factors in the victory for UNC.

Duke has amassed 1,144 yards through their ground game and ranks second in the ACC with 5.2 yards per carry.

Four different Blue Devils have rushed for over 200 yards, headlined by running back Jaylen Coleman, who has a team-high 307 yards and 5.3 yards per carry.

Quarterback Riley Leonard has been effective with his legs, ranking second on the roster with 290 rushing yards with a team-high 5.8 yards per carry.

The key for the North Carolina defense is to limit his ability to escape the pocket and force him to make plays with his arm. Although he has a respectable 66 percent completion rate, he ranks 77th in the country in passing yards per game (218.67) and eighth in the ACC in completions (110).

Continued Improvement in the Ground Game

For the first time since their September 10th victory over Georgia State, a Tar Heel running back led the offense in rushing yards against Miami.

Caleb Hood, who was making his third consecutive start, tallied a game-high 74 yards on the ground with 5.7 yards per carry.

Head coach Mack Brown has been adamant about the need to improve the run game and have one to two backs step up and assume the bulk of the carries.

The Tar Heels do not need to run wild to earn the victory in Durham, but establishing a consistent threat on the ground outside of Maye is crucial to their long-term success.

Using early downs and run-pass option plays can help North Carolina maximize their success on the ground and keep the Blue Devil defense on their toes.

Limit Jalon Calhoun

While Calhoun is questionable after leaving last week's game against the Yellow Jackets due to injury, Duke's chances of victory are tied directly to his success.

Aside from an early season win against North Carolina A&T State in which the senior receiver was not needed, Calhoun has tallied six or more receptions in Duke victories.

With five catches against Kansas and zero against Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils faltered and recorded losses in both match-ups.

If the North Carolina secondary can limit Calhoun's targets and receptions, they'll increase the likelihood of a victory in Durham.