    • November 6, 2021
    Wake Forest at UNC: Gameday Live Blog

    Heels, Deacs meet in non-conference showdown
    North Carolina looks to move above .500 with a non-conference home game against unbeaten Wake Forest.

    The showdown between the two ACC teams completes a two-game home-and-home non-conference series that started in 2019, in part, because the two teams meet so infrequently in conference play, due to the unbalanced ACC schedule.

    Of course, with the two non-conference games, UNC and Wake have now played three years in a row, after an ACC contest was added when COVID scrambled the league schedules last year.

    Carolina is coming off a loss to No. 11 Notre Dame and will face an even higher ranked team this week. Wake entered the AP top 10 for the first time in school history. The undefeated (8-0, 5-0) Deacs are No. 10 in the AP poll, No. 9 in the coaches poll and No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Wake will be looking to get an impressive win over a UNC team that started the year in the top 10 to help make its case to the selection committee that it deserves to move up.

    North Carolina, meanwhile, is looking to keep a winning record and move toward bowl eligibility at 4-4 on the year. The Tar Heel defense has struggled recently, giving up 121 points in the last three games, while posting a 1-2 mark over that span. Carolina will be hard pressed to contain a Wake offense that has scored 35 or more points in every game this season, with 70 against Army two weeks ago.

    The team has also had several transfers over the season, with WR Emory Simmons and DL Kristian Varner the latest to enter the portal.

    UNC is wearing light blue helmets and pants, with dark blue jerseys. Wake has white jerseys, black pants and helmets.

    The temperature is expected to be 50 degrees with heavy cloud cover at kickoff, and UNC kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim was wearing a knit winter cap while going through pregame warmups. 

    Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers get the coveted press box scout seats this week. 

    Wake wins the toss and defers. Sam Howell will get first shot today. 

    First snap, Chandler fumbles to Wake Forest. Deacs take over at UNC's 38. 

