UNC Trending For Elite 2027 In-State Defensive Lineman

Being able to land top talent in your own backyard is a key part of any college football program’s recruiting success. While North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick did a great job in the 2026 recruiting cycle, they lost several of the top in-state prospects to other programs.

In the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Tar Heels are looking to correct that as they're trending for several of the stat's top prospects, including a four-star defensive lineman who's ranked as a top-100 player in the class.

Tar Heels Contending For Top In-State Defensive Lineman

One of North Carolina's primary targets throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle has been John Archer, a four-star defensive lineman from Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Tar Heels initially offered him back in May, and have hosted him on campus in Chapel Hill for several visits.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While many of the nation's top programs, including Ohio State, Penn State, and Georgia, have all expressed interest in Archer, Chad Simmons, Rivals' Director of Recruiting, believes that South Carolina and North Carolina have become the frontrunners in the four-star defensive lineman’s recruitment.

"For now, North Carolina and South Carolina are leading the chase," Simmons wrote. "The Gamecocks have been the most persistent, with Archer making two visits to Columbia, while North Carolina gives him a 'home' feeling and a strong sense of culture, highlighted by three trips to Chapel Hill."

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Archer would be a massive addition to UNC's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 96 overall player nationally, the No. 10 defensive lineman, and the No. 4 prospect from North Carolina. While he plans on exploring what other programs have to offer in the coming months, it's clear that he thinks highly of the Tar Heels.

While UNC's on-field performance in 2025 didn't meet fans' expectations in Belichick's first year, the head coach, along with general manager Michael Lombardi, demonstrated their ability to recruit at a high level. They're looking to continue that recruiting success into the 2027 cycle, and landing a player of Archer's caliber would be a fantastic start.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Archer hasn't set a commitment date yet and is unlikely to decide after he takes official visits with some of his top choices this spring and summer. However, it's clear that he's seriously considering North Carolina, giving the Tar Heels a chance to land one of the top in-state 2027 prospects.

