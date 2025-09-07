All Tar Heels

WATCH: Gavin Gibson and Gio Lopez After Win Over Charlotte

Hear what UNC defensive back Gavin Gibson and quarterback Gio Lopez said after North Carolina's 20-3 win over Charlotte.

Grant Chachere

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks for a receiver against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks for a receiver against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Here is a partial transcript from North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis' press conference on Sept. 2.

On Luka Bogavac ...

UNC
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis is shown during practice before their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s been great to get to know and also to coach. He’s been fantastic in the classroom and also on the court. As a player, he’s somebody who can do several different things on both ends of the floor. He’s got great size, can handle it, and make plays with the ball in his hand."

"Can shoot, score on many different levels, mid-range, get to the bucket, excellent passer, and somebody who had a burning desire to be here and to be a part of this program. And as soon as he walks into a room, it just brightens up. He just has that type of personality I’ve really enjoyed being around.

On building the roster ...

UNC
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

A couple of things, I thought we needed to be bigger in positional size. We needed a larger size. I think the number one determining factor of an outcome of the game is rebounding. I thought defensively we were okay — rebounding percentage-wise, but offensive rebounding was nowhere near where we needed to be. I wanted to become more versatile. You have different types of lineups, and I feel like with this roster, we’ve been able to identify both of those.

Approach with the transfer portal with new GM Jim Tanner ...

UN
Mar 18, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot “Rameses” walks the court in the first half against the San Diego State Aztecs at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In regard to the transfer portal, the two boxes that need to be checked is: a want and a need. Obviously, you know, Jim is a part of our team and a part of our program, and I’m really thankful that he’s here. We were friends prior to him becoming the general manager; we work extremely well together… He just has a burning desire for this program and this university to be successful, and so we work extremely well together, and just like all of us on the staff, he wants us to be successful.

What He's Most Excited About with Caleb Wilson ...

UNC
Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

From a basketball standpoint, I think you guys know he’s just uber-talented. I mean, his length and his athleticism, he can handle the basketball at that size, finish around the rim, shoot mid-range. Defensively, he can do several different things. As much as I can talk about how impressed I am of him on the court, I’m even more impressed of him as a kid and a teammate.

Everything that he talks about is never about him. And I mean that, like everything that he talks about is about the team, and it’s about North Carolina, everything. For someone highly ranked coming in here to not only talk about it, but also be concerned about the welfare and the benefit of the team, is something that is rare, and it’s something that I really enjoy and love being around every day.

