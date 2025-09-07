WATCH: Gavin Gibson and Gio Lopez After Win Over Charlotte
Hear what UNC defensive back Gavin Gibson and quarterback Gio Lopez said after North Carolina's 20-3 win over Charlotte.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a partial transcript from North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis' press conference on Sept. 2.
On Luka Bogavac ...
He’s been great to get to know and also to coach. He’s been fantastic in the classroom and also on the court. As a player, he’s somebody who can do several different things on both ends of the floor. He’s got great size, can handle it, and make plays with the ball in his hand."
"Can shoot, score on many different levels, mid-range, get to the bucket, excellent passer, and somebody who had a burning desire to be here and to be a part of this program. And as soon as he walks into a room, it just brightens up. He just has that type of personality I’ve really enjoyed being around.
On building the roster ...
A couple of things, I thought we needed to be bigger in positional size. We needed a larger size. I think the number one determining factor of an outcome of the game is rebounding. I thought defensively we were okay — rebounding percentage-wise, but offensive rebounding was nowhere near where we needed to be. I wanted to become more versatile. You have different types of lineups, and I feel like with this roster, we’ve been able to identify both of those.
Approach with the transfer portal with new GM Jim Tanner ...
In regard to the transfer portal, the two boxes that need to be checked is: a want and a need. Obviously, you know, Jim is a part of our team and a part of our program, and I’m really thankful that he’s here. We were friends prior to him becoming the general manager; we work extremely well together… He just has a burning desire for this program and this university to be successful, and so we work extremely well together, and just like all of us on the staff, he wants us to be successful.
What He's Most Excited About with Caleb Wilson ...
From a basketball standpoint, I think you guys know he’s just uber-talented. I mean, his length and his athleticism, he can handle the basketball at that size, finish around the rim, shoot mid-range. Defensively, he can do several different things. As much as I can talk about how impressed I am of him on the court, I’m even more impressed of him as a kid and a teammate.
Everything that he talks about is never about him. And I mean that, like everything that he talks about is about the team, and it’s about North Carolina, everything. For someone highly ranked coming in here to not only talk about it, but also be concerned about the welfare and the benefit of the team, is something that is rare, and it’s something that I really enjoy and love being around every day.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!